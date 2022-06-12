5.0 magnitude earthquake shakes eastern Turkey

ISTANBUL -- A 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook Van province in eastern Turkey late Sunday.

Turkey's AFAD emergency and disaster authority said the quake struck 18.6 kilometers (11.5 miles) deep at 9:35 p.m.(1835 GMT) near the Tusba district of Van. The province borders Iran.

Van governor Ozan Balci told the official Anadolu news agency there were no 'negative' reports yet but that emergency teams were working to identify any possible damage. Turkey's health minister tweeted there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

A 7.2 magnitude quake hit Van in 2011, killing more than 600 people and injuring thousands. In 2020, an earthquake centered in the Iranian city of Khoy with a 5.7 magnitude killed nine people in Van.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.