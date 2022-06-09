Karius leaving Liverpool 4 years after infamous CL final

FILE - Liverpool's Divock Origi, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, April 24, 2022. The Liverpool departure list includes Origi, whose contract is expiring in June 2022. The 27-year-old forward scored some memorable Champions League goals but he was often injured. Associated Press

FILE - Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius looks at the ball after a fumble allowed Real Madrid's Gareth Bale to score his side's 3rd goal during the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. Liverpool has confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Loris Karius four years after his last appearance for the club when his concussion-related gaffes contributed to a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final. Associated Press

LIVERPOOL, England -- Liverpool has confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Loris Karius four years after his last appearance for the club when his concussion-related gaffes contributed to a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final.

The 28-year-old German didn't play again for the English Premier League club, which sent him out on loan after signing Alisson Becker that summer.

The departure list released on Thursday included Divock Origi, whose contract is also expiring this month. The oft-injured forward was involved in 'some of the most iconic and important moments in the club's modern history,' Liverpool said.

In the 2018 final, Karius made high-profile errors on goals by Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale. Doctors later concluded that Karius sustained a concussion minutes before Benzema's goal when he was hit by Sergio Ramos.

Benzema scored early in the second half when Karius tried to roll the ball to a defender. The striker stuck out his right foot and deflected the ball into the net. Sadio ManÃ© equalized then Bale scored on an unstoppable scissor-kick. But Karius then let Bale's swerving shot squirm through his hands, handing Madrid a 3-1 lead.

'Karius had a concussion. It was proven afterwards. Nobody talks about that,' Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said a day before the team's 1-0 loss to Madrid in this year's Champions League final.

Karius was on loan to Besiktas and Union Berlin before returning to be part of Liverpool's goalkeeping group at its training center this season. He joined the team in 2016 from German club Mainz.

Origi leaves eight years after he signed from French club Lille. Reports have linked him to Italian champion AC Milan.

In 175 appearances, the Belgium international scored 41 goals - none bigger than his pair at Anfield in the 4-0 Champions League semifinals win over Barcelona in 2019 to complete a historic comeback. He added an insurance goal late in Liverpool's 2-0 victory in the final against Tottenham.

The club also said youngsters Sheyi Ojo and Ben Woodburn will leave when their contracts expire this month.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports