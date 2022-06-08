Federal inmate indicted in inmate's death at Indiana prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- A grand jury has indicted a federal inmate in the 2019 stabbing death of an inmate at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute.

The federal indictment returned Tuesday charges Lawrence Taylor, 41, with first-degree murder, the U.S. Attorney's office in Indianapolis said.

Court documents allege Taylor was an inmate at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute when he killed Jan Stevens in January 2019 by stabbing him multiple times in the neck, face, chest and elsewhere with a metal weapon.

According to court records, Taylor's trial is scheduled for Aug. 8 in federal court in Terre Haute.

A message seeking comment from one of Taylor's attorneys was left Wednesday by The Associated Press.

Taylor was convicted in Ohio in 2010 of armed bank robbery and other federal charges. He received an aggregate sentence of 284 months, a U.S. Attorney's office spokesman said.

The Tribune-Star reported shortly after Stevens' death that he was 36 when he was found unresponsive in his assigned cell on Jan. 12, 2019, and that prison officials declined at the time to release his cause or manner of death, citing an ongoing FBI investigation.

Stevens was serving a 30-year sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery and other charges. He was one of six men from Philadelphia convicted of conspiring to conduct an armed home invasion robbery of a drug stash house in 2010, according to the Tribune-Star.