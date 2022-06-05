Funeral for Uvalde girl who dreamed of going to art school

Alithia Ramirez's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022. Associated Press

UVALDE, Texas -- Mourners on Sunday were remembering a girl who was an aspiring artist, whose joy at reaching the double-digit age of 10 charmed broken hearts around the world.

Alithia Ramirez was among the 19 children who, along with their two teachers, died on May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Alithia's funeral was set for Sunday afternoon at First Baptist Church. Funerals will continue into mid-June.

___

Alithia Ramirez

Ten-year-old Alithia Ramirez was a loving and caring girl who loved to draw.

Her obituary described her as smart and an 'extremely loving young lady who dreamt of attending Art School in Paris. She was very reliable, always wanted to take care of everyone, and was a role model to her siblings.'

Alithia's parents met with President Joe Biden during his visit to Uvalde on May 29, KENS-TV reported. They said Biden asked if he could have one of her drawings to hang in the White House.

Ryan Ramirez said Biden told the parents, 'Whenever we hang it up, we are going to send you a picture of where it is hanging, and you are free to see it anytime."

Ryan Ramirez rushed to Robb Elementary when he heard about the shooting. He told KTRK-TV he simply wanted to find his daughter and take her home.

After her death, a photo was shown around the world of Alithia, smiling broadly as she wore a tie-dye T-shirt that read: 'Out of single digits' and 'I'm 10.' Her birthday was April 28.

Her father later posted that same photo on Facebook with no words, but with Alithia wearing angel wings.

'This is a parent's nightmare. This is the worst of the worst,' Ryan Ramirez told KENS-TV on Wednesday.

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting