Wisdom homers in 8th inning, Cubs beat Brewers 8-7

Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias (2), Christian Yelich (22) and Victor Caratini celebrate after they scored on Tyrone Taylor's three-run double during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini watches his three-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Rowan Wick during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Andrelton Simmons scores past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini on Caratini's throwing error on a pickoff attempt at first during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel dives safely back to first below Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Chicago. Morel advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Victor Caratini on the play. Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor watches his three-run double off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom hits a home run off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brad Boxberger during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom, right, celebrates his home run off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brad Boxberger with third base coach Willie Harris during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Patrick Wisdom hit a tie-breaking solo home run in the eighth inning, Willson Contreras and P.J. Higgins also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Tuesday night.

Wisdom unloaded on a 3-2 pitch from Brad Boxberger (1-1), sending a long drive to left for his 11th home run.

Contreras connected in his second straight game, smacking a solo drive in the first against Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer. Contreras now has eight homers to lead all MLB catchers, and also hit an RBI double and scored in a four-run sixth.

Christopher Morel continued a hot start to his career with a walk and a triple, setting a club record by reaching base in his first 14 major-league games.

Mychal Givens (4-0) got four outs, and David Robertson worked the ninth for his seventh save in nine chances.

Former Cub Victor Caratini gave Milwaukee a short-lived 6-3 lead in the sixth with a three-run drive against against reliever Rowan Wick.

The Brewers' Tyrone Taylor drove in three runs after hitting home runs in both games on Monday, and Christian Yelich had two hits and scored twice.

Lauer labored through four innings, allowing three runs - two earned - and five hits. He threw 89 pitches and struck out six while walking three.

Chicago's Justin Steele gave up three runs and three hits in five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: INF Willy Adames will sit out a few minor league rehab games, though he will continue to participate in baseball activities, after experiencing some discomfort in his right quad at Class A Carolina. Tied for second on the Brewers with nine homers, Adames has been sidelined since May 15 because of a sprained left ankle. He missed about two weeks last September because of a strained left quad.

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki said through an interpreter he has not noticed any real improvement in his sprained left ring finger and is not sure he'll be ready when he's eligible to return from 10-day injured list on June 6. Suzuki was injured Thursday. ... The Cubs were awaiting test results on LHP Drew Smyly, who exited Monday's second game with right oblique soreness. Smyly has been one of the team's most reliable starters with a 3.80 ERA in nine starts. '» Chicago reinstated Nick Madrigal (back) from the 10-day injured list.

UP NEXT

The Brewers had not yet announced a starter for the four-game series finale, while RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-5, 5.20 ERA) tries to get himself on track for the Cubs. Hendricks is 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in his past three starts.

