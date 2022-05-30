Teen dies, others injured in ORV rollover in N. Indiana
Updated 5/30/2022 12:20 PM
ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. -- An off-road vehicle driven by a teenager rolled over, killing a 14-year-old passenger and injuring others in northern Indiana, authorities said Monday.
The rollover occurred Sunday night in LaPorte County.
A 13-year-old lost control of the side-by-side vehicle during a turn, and five kids were ejected, the Department of Natural Resources said.
A passenger died. A 15-year-old passenger was taken to a Chicago trauma center with serious injuries. Three more were treated for minor injuries.
"The investigation into the incident is ongoing," the DNR said.
