French Open updates | Racket-thrower back to Slam 4th round

View of center court where Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, plays Sebastian Korda of the U.S. during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, May 27, 2022. Associated Press

France's Leolia Jeanjean reacts after missing a shot against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Associated Press

Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu plays a shot against France's Leolia Jeanjean during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Associated Press

PARIS -- The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Irina-Camelia Begu has reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in six years, getting there at Roland Garros one match after being fined $10,000 for tossing her racket and having it brush a child in the stands.

The 63rd-ranked Romanian advanced by beating 227th-ranked French wild-card entry Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday.

Begu is 31 and participating in her 41st major tournament. Her best showings previously were fourth-round runs at the 2015 Australian Open and the 2016 French Open.

Jeanjean was appearing in her first tour-level event and beat two-time major finalist and former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

___

12:05 p.m.

Play is underway on Day 7 at Roland Garros and No. 1-seeded Iga Swiatek will soon be trying to extend her 30-match winning streak.

The third round is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

Swiatek faces 95th-ranked Danka Kovinic at Court Philippe Chatrier. Swiatek was the 2020 champion at the French Open, while Kovinic has never been past the third round at a major tournament.

No. 3 Paula Badosa takes on No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev is seeded No. 2 in the men's draw and will be playing Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round.

No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Swedish player Mikael Ymer. Tsitsipas was the runner-up at Roland Garros a year ago.

___

