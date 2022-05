'Goodfellas' co-stars, many others pay tribute to Ray Liotta

This image released by Amazon Prime Video shows Ray Liotta in a scene from the series "Hanna." Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in 'œGoodfellas' and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in 'œField of Dreams,' has died. He was 67. A representative for Liotta told The Hollywood Reporter and NBC News that he died in his sleep Wednesday night in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a new movie. (Christopher Raphael/Amazon Prime Video via AP) Associated Press

FILE - Actor Ray Liotta attends the Tribeca Fall Preview premiere of "The Many Saints of Newark" on Sept. 22, 2021, in New York. Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in 'œGoodfellas' and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in 'œField of Dreams,' has died. He was 67. A representative for Liotta told The Hollywood Reporter and NBC News that he died in his sleep Wednesday night in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a new movie. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

This image released by Amazon Prime Video shows Ray Liotta in a scene from the series "Hanna." Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in 'œGoodfellas' and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in 'œField of Dreams,' has died. He was 67. A representative for Liotta told The Hollywood Reporter and NBC News that he died in his sleep Wednesday night in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a new movie. (Christopher Raphael/Amazon Prime Video via AP) Associated Press

Reactions to the death of 'œGoodfellas' star Ray Liotta:

"I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray. I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same'»Ray Liotta." - Lorraine Bracco, who played Liotta's wife in 'œGoodfellas,' via Twitter.

'œI was very saddened to learn of Ray's passing. He is way too way young to have left us.' - Robert De Niro, in a statement.

'œI can't believe Ray Liotta has passed away. He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace.' - Seth Rogen, who worked with Liotta on 2009's 'œObserve and Report," via Twitter.

'œRay Liotta has died. What a gentle human. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human. A beautiful artist. We made the lovely film, Dominic and Eugene in 1986. Sad news.' - Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram.

'œI feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles. The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors. Too soon.' - Actor Alessandro Nivola, star of 'œThe Many Saints of Newark,' one of Liotta's final films.

"This is a massive, unexpected shock. I have been an admirer of Ray's work since I saw him in '˜Something Wild,' a movie he wrenched by the tail. I was so glad he worked on '˜The Many Saints of Newark'... Ray was also a very warm and humorous person. A really superior actor. We all felt we lucked out having him on that movie." - 'œMany Saints of Newark' director and 'œSopranos' creator David Chase, in a statement.

'œRay Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him.' -Actor Jeffrey Wright, via Twitter.