Angels and Athletics play, winner takes 3-game series

By Associated Press
Posted5/22/2022 7:00 AM

Oakland Athletics (17-25, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-17, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (0-0); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-1, 1.91 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -147, Athletics +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles has a 13-8 record in home games and a 25-17 record overall. The Angels have the eighth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.43.

Oakland has a 17-25 record overall and a 6-15 record in home games. The Athletics are 4-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday's game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Angels are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has eight doubles and eight home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 12-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Sheldon Neuse has three doubles, two triples and two home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 8-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Taylor Ward: day-to-day (neck), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (undisclosed), Frankie Montas: day-to-day (hand), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (right arm), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

