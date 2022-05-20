 

Tornado strikes northern Michigan; damage yet unknown

 
Associated Press
Updated 5/20/2022 3:40 PM

GAYLORD, Mich. -- A tornado struck Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

There were reports of damage in Gaylord, a community of roughly 4,200 people about 230 miles (370 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, meteorologist Sean Christensen said.

 

No other details were immediately available.

