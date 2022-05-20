Tornado strikes northern Michigan; damage yet unknown
Updated 5/20/2022 3:40 PM
GAYLORD, Mich. -- A tornado struck Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula on Friday, the National Weather Service said.
There were reports of damage in Gaylord, a community of roughly 4,200 people about 230 miles (370 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, meteorologist Sean Christensen said.
No other details were immediately available.
