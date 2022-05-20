Spokesman: Hospital treating 23 people hurt in Michigan tornado; at least one person was killed
Updated 5/20/2022 6:54 PM
GAYLORD, Mich. -- Spokesman: Hospital treating 23 people hurt in Michigan tornado; at least one person was killed.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.