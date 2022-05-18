Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. declined 21.50 cents at $12.34 a bushel; May corn was fell 17.75 cents at $7.8375 a bushel; Jul. oats was off 2 cents at $6.34 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 2.25 cents at $16.73 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell 1.07 cents at $1.3210 a pound; May. feeder cattle was off .55 cent at $1.5657 a pound; May lean hogs was up 1.58 cent ats $1.0455 a pound.