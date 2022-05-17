Clashes break out in Tripoli, drive rival Libyan PM away

CAIRO -- An attempt by one of Libya's rival prime ministers to seat his government in the capital of Tripoli triggered clashes Tuesday between competing militias, forcing the newly appointed premier to leave the city and underscoring the fragility of the situation in the chaos-stricken nation.

Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha's office said he had arrived in Tripoli with a number of ministers from his Cabinet early on Tuesday - three months after his appointment to lead an interim government in the war-wracked country.

His arrival was likely to fuel more tensions between Libya's rival administrations. In the morning, local media reported clashes between different militias and rival forces supporting the two sides in central Tripoli and elsewhere in the city.

'We arrived in the capital peacefully and safely. The reception was excellent,' Bashagha said in earlier video comments, adding that his government was ready to work with all Libyans, including those opposing him.

There was no comment on his arrival from the government of embattled Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who is based in Tripoli.

Later Tuesday, Bashagha's office said he and his ministers left Tripoli 'for the sake of the security and safety of citizens and to stop the bloodshed.'

The U.N. special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, urged calm and for rival parties to engage in talks to resolve their disputes.

'Conflict cannot be solved with violence, but with dialogue and mediation,' she tweeted, adding that the United Nations is ready to host all parties 'in helping Libya find a genuine, consensual way forward towards stability and elections.'

Bashagha, a former interior minister, was named prime minister by the country's east-based parliament in February. But Dbeibah, a wealthy businessman, has refused to step down, insisting he will hand over power only to an elected government. Both prime ministers hail from the powerful western city of Misrata.

Jalel Harchaoui, a Libya researcher, said the violence that unfolded during Bashagha's 'brief presence inside Tripoli" reflected a 'clear failure" by Dbeibah's rival.

Dbeibah enjoys the support of well-financed armed groups - not only in the capital but also in Misrata - that are fierce opponents to east-based military commander Khalifa Hifter, with whom Bashagha is now aligned, said Harchaoui.

Over the weekend, rival militias also clashed in Tripoli's neighborhood of Janzour. No casualties were reported but local authorities said there was damage to infrastructure, including a power plant.

The U.N. mission in Libya has condemned the clashes, and said they involved 'indiscriminate fire and the alleged use of heavy weapons' in the densely populated neighborhood.

Lawmakers have argued that Dbeibah's mandate expired after Libya failed to hold presidential elections in December as planned under a U.N.-brokered agreement.

The failure to hold the vote was a major blow to international efforts to end decade of chaos in Libya. It opened a new chapter in Libya's long-running political impasse, with rival governments claiming power after tentative steps toward unity in the past year.

The oil-rich country has been wrecked by conflict since the NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Libya has since for years been split between rival administrations in the east and west, each supported by different militias and foreign governments.