'Hero' guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Aaron Salter was a beloved community member and security guard who knew the shoppers of Tops Friendly Market by name. When they came under attack from a gunman with a rifle, he quickly sprung into action to protect his community.

The retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple times at the attacker, striking his armor-plated vest at least once. The bullet didn't pierce, and Salter was shot and killed.

'He's a true hero," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Sunday. 'There could have been more victims if not for his actions.'

Salter was one of 10 killed in an attack whose victims represented a cross-section of life in the predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York. They included a church deacon, a man at the store buying a birthday cake for his grandson and an 86-year-old who had just visited her husband at a nursing home.

They were gunned down by a white man who authorities say showed up at the store with the 'express purpose' of killing Black people. Three others were wounded.

Salter "cared about the community. He looked after the store,' local resident Yvette Mack said. She remembered him as someone who 'let us know if we was right or wrong.'

Mack would walk to the store to play lottery numbers and shop and said she spoke to Salter shortly before the shooting.

'I was playing my numbers. He said 'I see your playing your numbers!' I laughed. And he was playing his numbers too. Can you imagine seeing someone and you don't know he's not going to go home?'

The people Salter tried to protect include Ruth Whitfield, the 86-year-old mother of retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield. She had just returned from visiting her husband at a nursing home, as she did every day, when she stopped in at Tops to buy a few groceries and was killed, Whitfield told The Buffalo News.

Ruth Whitfield was 'a mother to the motherless' and 'a blessing to all of us,' her son said. He attributed her strength and commitment to family to her strong religious faith.

'She inspired me to be a man of God, and to do whatever I do the best I could do. I wouldn't have been able to do it without her,' Whitfield said.

Also killed was shopper Katherine Massey, whose sister, Barbara Massey, called her 'a beautiful soul.'

Zaire Goodman, 20, was shot in the neck but was recovering, State Sen. Tim Kennedy told a church service on Sunday. Goodman is the son of a staffer for Kennedy.

'I'm devastated. I'm angry," Kennedy said. 'And I'm thinking about the families who won't welcome a loved one home tonight.'