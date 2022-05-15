Authorities: Multiple people shot at California church
Updated 5/15/2022 4:20 PM
LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. -- Multiple people were shot Sunday at a church in Southern California, authorities said.
The shooting happened at an unnamed church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter.
'We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,' the department said.
No further details were immediately available.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.