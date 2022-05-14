Violin made in 1758 stolen from Chicago musician's home

CHICAGO -- A Chicago musician is hoping for the return of a violin made in 1758 that was stolen from her family's home while they were sleeping.

Minghaun Xu said the instrument was made by renowned Italian violin-maker and was lent to her by a private sponsor 20 years ago. It was taken along with a newer violin and her son's cello.

'Losing that violin is like losing a family member,' Xu said. 'It's like losing my own voice. The violin itself lost a voice, the violin needs to be played. And my heart is broken.'

Xu is a music faculty member at Roosevelt University and performs with a University of Chicago ensemble.

Xu said she didn't believe her home was targeted for the early Wednesday burglary because of her instrument.

The violin, which is insured, has a sentimental value greater than its monetary worth, Xu said.

'What I can tell you is this, that it's not replaceable, something like that is not replaceable, and it's beyond its price,' she said. 'There's so much sentimental value to it. It was made in 1758 and sometimes I think about all the stories that the violin has, all of the musicians and violinists who played it before me.'