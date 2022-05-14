Former test cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in auto accident

SYDNEY -- Former Australian test cricketer Andrew Symonds has died after a single-vehicle auto accident near Townsville in northeast Australia. He was 46.

Cricket Australia reported Symonds' death on its website on Sunday, citing a police statement with details of the accident late Saturday night.

It described Symonds as 'a cult hero during the peak of his international playing career and one of the most skilled allrounders Australian cricket has seen.'

'The Queenslander was a larger-than-life figure who drew a widespread fan base during his peak years for not only his hard-hitting ways but his larrikin persona."

Symonds played 26 test matches for Australia and posted two centuries, but he was better known as a limited-overs specialist. He played 198 one-day international for Australia, and won two World Cups.

After retiring as a player, Symonds became a popular commentator for cricket broadcasters.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports