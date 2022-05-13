Actor Fred Ward, of 'Tremors,' 'The Right Stuff' fame, dies

FILE - Fred Ward, a cast member in "30 Minutes or Less," poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Aug. 8, 2011. Ward, a veteran actor who brought a gruff tenderness to tough-guy roles in such films as 'The Right Stuff,' 'The Player' and 'Tremors,' died Sunday, May 8, his publicist Ron Hofmann said Friday, May 13, 2022. He was 79. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Fred Ward, a veteran actor who brought a gruff tenderness to tough-guy roles in such films as 'The Right Stuff,' 'The Player' and 'Tremors,' has died. He was 79.

Ward died Sunday, his publicist Ron Hofmann said Friday. No cause or place of death was disclosed per the family's wishes.

Ward earned a Golden Globe and shared the Venice Film Festival ensemble prize for his performance in Robert Altman's 'Short Cuts,' and played the title character in 'Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins.' He also reached new heights playing Mercury 7 astronaut Virgil 'Gus' Grissom in 1983'²s Academy Award- nominated film 'The Right Stuff.'

'Devastated to learn about the passing of my friend, Fred Ward,' tweeted actor Matthew Modine, who co-starred with Ward in 'Short Cuts' and Alan Rudolph's Equinox.' 'A tough faÃ§ade covering emotions as deep as the Pacific Ocean. Godspeed amigo.'

A former boxer, lumberjack in Alaska and short-order cook who served in the U.S. Air Force, Ward was a San Diego native who was part Cherokee. One early big role was alongside Clint Eastwood in 1979's 'Escape From Alcatraz.'

'I mourn the loss of Fred Ward, who was so kind to me when we worked together on 'Remo Williams,'' actor Kate Mulgrew tweeted. 'Decent and modest and utterly professional, he disarmed with a smile that was at once warm and mischievous.'

Ward's other roles included a rumpled cop chasing a psychotic criminal played by Alec Baldwin in George Armitage's "Miami Blues." He was a formidable and intimidating father to both Freddie Prinze Jr.'s character in 'Summer Catch' and David Spade's title character in 'Joe Dirt.'

Ward played President Reagan in the 2009 Cold War espionage thriller 'Farewell' and had a supporting role in the 2013 action flick '2 Guns,' starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg.

In the horror-comedy 'Tremors,' Ward paired with Kevin Bacon to play a pair of repairmen who end up saving a hardscrabble Nevada desert community beset by giant underground snakes.

With the sexually charged, NC-17 'Henry & June,' Ward showed more than just grit. Based on the book by Anais Nin and directed by Philip Kaufman, Ward played novelist Henry Miller, opposite Nin and his wife, June. 'My rear end seemed to have something to do with (that rating),' he told The Washington Post.

He also reteamed with Altman for the part of a studio security chief in the director's 1992 Hollywood satire 'The Player,' and played a union activist and Meryl Streep's workmate in Mike Nichols' 'Silkwood' in 1983.

Ward demonstrated his comedy chops playing a terrorist intent on blowing up the Academy Awards in 'Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult' in 1994.

On the small screen, he had recurring roles on NBC's 'ER' playing the father of Maura Tierney's Abby Lockhart in 2006-2007 and guest starred on such series as 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Leverage' and 'United States of Tara.' Ward most recently appeared in the second season of HBO's 'True Detective' as the retired cop father of Colin Farrell's Det. Ray Velcoro.

Ward is survived by his wife of 27 years, Marie-France Ward and his son, Django Ward.