Chicago Park District: Beloved piping plover Monty dies

CHICAGO -- A beloved, endangered shorebird named Monty the Piping Plover died Friday, a Chicago Park District spokeswoman said.

'It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Monty, one of the Montrose Beach Piping Plovers,' said Irene Tostado of the park district.

Tamima Itani of the Chicago Piping Plovers - a collaboration among the Chicago Audubon Society, the Chicago Ornithological Society and the Illinois Ornithological Society - said Monty died Friday afternoon.

'He was observed gasping for air before dropping and passing away,' said Itani.

Monty was taken to Lincoln Park Zoo, where he will be tested. Results are expected in about a week, Itani told the Chicago Tribune.

'Monty and Rose captured our hearts in a way very few beings do,' Itani said. 'Monty will be very sorely missed.'

Tweets began flooding social media Friday just after 6 p.m.

'We are saddened to share that today Monty passed away unexpectedly,' said a tweet from the official account for Chicago Piping Plover news and content.

'We are shocked and saddened to report that Monty the Piping Plover is no longer with us,' said another tweet, from the Chicago Ornithological Society. 'We do not know as of yet what happened, but he is currently being evaluated by professionals.'

It wasn't clear where Monty died, but he was known to hang out at Montrose Beach on the Lake Michigan lakefront.