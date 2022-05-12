Astros take two from Twins, extend win streak to 10 games

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez hits a two run home run against Minnesota Twins pitcher Josh Winder during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS -- Luis Garcia and three relievers combined on a seven-hitter, Yordan Ãlvarez homered twice and Jeremy PeÃ±a capped a big day with three hits as the Houston Astros extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Houston completed a three-game sweep. Before the regularly scheduled game, the teams completed a game suspended after three innings on Wednesday night due to severe weather. Jose Altuve homered, doubled and drove in three runs in an 11-3 victory.

The Astros have given up just 11 runs during the streak with five shutouts and a 0.90 ERA over that stretch.

Garcia (3-1) gave up five hits and two walks while striking out nine in five innings to win his second consecutive start. Josh Winder (2-1) to the loss.

The Astros led 5-1 after three innings on Wednesday night when the game was suspended due to heavy rain and lightning. Kyle Tucker homered for the Astros. Bryan Abreu (2-0) earned the victory in relief of JosÃ© Urquidy, who gave up one run over three innings before the game was suspended. Abreu allowed one run and struck out four in two innings pitched.

Chris Archer (0-1) gave up four earned runs on five hits and three walks in three innings.

YANKEES 15, WHITE SOX 7

CHICAGO -- Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and drove in six runs, and New York used a seven-run eighth inning to beat Chicago for its fourth straight victory.

Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also connected for major league-leading New York in the opener of an eight-game trip. Judge had four RBIs, and Donaldson drove in three runs as New York won for the 16th time in 18 games.

YoÃ¡n Moncada hit his first homer of the season, a three-run drive to center against Jonathan LoÃ¡isiga (1-1) in the seventh. Joe Kelly (0-1) took the loss.

Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease matched his career high with 11 strikeouts in four innings, but he was tagged for a season-high six runs to go along with six hits. The White Sox had won seven of eight.

METS 4, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON -- Taijuan Walker pitched seven scoreless innings and the New York Mets remained unbeaten in 10 series this season, cruising past the sloppy Washington Nationals 4-1 on Thursday.

Mark Canha went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for the NL East-leading Mets, who took two of three from the last-place Nationals. New York has won nine series and split one, and hasn't lost two straight games in a month.

Walker (1-0) allowed three hits and walked one, combining on a four-hitter.

Joan Adon (1-6) walked five of his first 10 batters.

ATHLETICS 5, TIGERS 3

DETROIT -- Seth Brown hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth off Michael Fulmer (1-2) following Jed Lowrie's walk, sending Detroit to its ninth loss in 10 games.

Oakland arrived with a nine-game losing streak and won four of five rom the Tigers.

A.J. Puk (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for his first win since topping Kansas City on Sept. 17, 2019. He missed the 2020 season with shoulder issues and was limited to 13 1/3 innings in 2021. Dany Jimenez pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

ORIOLES 3, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS -- Rylan Bannon became just the third Baltimore player since 2000 to get a hit on the first pitch of his big league career, Jorge Mateo and Anthony Bemboom homered off Steven Matz (3-3).

Keegan Akin (1-0), the second of six Orioles pitchers, got just his fourth win in 16 big league decisions, allowing one hit over 2 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out four on a bullpen day for the Orioles. Felix Bautista got four straight outs for his second save of the series and the season.

Dylan Carlson hit a solo homer and Nolan Arenado added a sacrifice fly in the eighth for St. Louis.

REDS 4, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH -- Connor Overton got his first major league win and combined with two relievers on a four-hitter for Cincinnati's first shutout of the season.

Overton (1-0) allowed three hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings with one strikeout. The 28-year-old right-hander got nine outs on ground balls.

Tyler Stephenson had three hits and two RBIs. Colin Moran and Tyler Naquin also drove in runs.

Pirates starter JT Brubaker (0-3) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings.

RANGERS 3, ROYALS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Taylor Hearn allowed only one hit in five scoreless innings, Brad Miller homered and Texas defeated Kansas City.

The Royals' first hit literally was off Hearn. Michael A. Taylor sent a liner up the middle off the pitcher's leg that continued to the left of second base and into left field with two out in the second inning.

Hearn (2-2) walked three and struck out five.

Joe Barlow pitched a scoreless ninth, retiring Whit Merrifield on a grounder with two runners on base, for his sixth save in six opportunities.

Jonathan Heasley (0-1) allowed four hits and four runs in 3 1/3 innings in his first major league appearance this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports