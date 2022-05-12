Coroner identifies commuter train passenger killed in crash

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. -- A coroner Thursday identified the passenger who was killed when a commuter train collided with a semitrailer at a crossing in suburban Chicago.

DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen said the collision killed Christina Lopez, 72, of Downers Grove.

The Metra train's engineer and conductor also were injured in the crash about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Clarendon Hills, a spokesman said.

No one in the truck was hurt. The crash caused the truck to catch fire.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash which halted inbound and outbound rail service near Clarendon Hills.