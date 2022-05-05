Israeli medics say 1 killed, at least 6 wounded in mass stabbing near Tel Aviv; motive unclear
Updated 5/5/2022 1:22 PM
JERUSALEM -- Israeli medics say 1 killed, at least 6 wounded in mass stabbing near Tel Aviv; motive unclear.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.