Cubs host the White Sox to start 2-game series

Chicago White Sox (9-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-13, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-2, 5.47 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -146, Cubs +125

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox to open a two-game series.

Chicago has gone 4-6 at home and 9-13 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Chicago is 9-13 overall and 7-6 at home. The White Sox have gone 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki has four home runs, 14 walks and 15 RBI while hitting .278 for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 11-for-31 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn ranks second on the White Sox with seven extra base hits (three doubles and four home runs). Tim Anderson is 13-for-40 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by two runs

White Sox: 3-7, .224 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

