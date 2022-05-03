 

Cubs start 2-game series with the White Sox

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted5/3/2022 7:00 AM

Chicago White Sox (9-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-13, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0, 1.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-2, 2.79 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -145, Cubs +125

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

Chicago is 4-6 at home and 9-13 overall. The Cubs have gone 3-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago has gone 7-6 at home and 9-13 overall. The White Sox have a 2-8 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki has six doubles and four home runs while hitting .278 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 8-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with four home runs while slugging .566. Tim Anderson is 13-for-40 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by two runs

White Sox: 3-7, .224 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 