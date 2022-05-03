Judge ties Rizzo for MLB homer lead, Yanks win 11th straight

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs, Jameson Taillon allowed one run in six innings, and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1 on Tuesday night.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run home run in the ninth, his fifth of the season. New York leads the MLB with 34 home runs this season, including 23 in the past 11 games.

Judge's homer was his ninth, tying teammate Anthony Rizzo for the big-league lead. New York's winning streak also is the longest in the majors this season.

Taillon (2-1) allowed five hits, walked none, and struck out four to win his second straight decision.

Toronto snapped a streak of 32 games without consecutive losses, dating back to Sept. 24, 2021. The Blue Jays also lost a series for the first time this season.

Blue Jays right-hander Alex Manoah retired 15 straight batters, striking out six. Adam Cimber (4-1) replaced Manoah in the sixth and ended up with the loss.

TWINS 7, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE -- Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning and surging Minnesota defeated Baltimore for its fourth straight victory.

The Twins have won 12 of 13 to move six games over .500 (15-9) and into first place in the AL Central, which does not have another team with a winning record.

This game was tied at 2 before the Twins took control in the sixth. Gary Sanchez hit a one-out double off Joey Krehbiel (1-3), Trevor Larnich walked and Jeffers followed with a drive over the center-field wall. He has three home runs this season, all in his last seven games.

Minnesota pulled away with a two-run ninth that featured an RBI double by Byron Buxton.

Twins starter Joe Ryan gave up two runs in 4 2/3 innings. He was followed by Caleb Thielbar (1-0), the first of three Minnesota relievers.

METS 5, BRAVES 4, GAME 1

NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso had two RBI singles as the Mets pounced early against Charlie Morton, and New York's bullpen closed out a five-hitter for a win over Atlanta.

Morton (1-3) had 56 pitches through two innings but rebounded to cover 5 2/3 on 99 pitches, allowing five runs - four earned - on six hits. The 38-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA this season to 6.85.

Matt Olson hit a three-run homer in the fifth against starter David Peterson (1-0), his third of the season, to pull Atlanta within 5-4. The drive came one pitch after Peterson made his first career error.

Peterson stumbled during a three-run fifth but was otherwise sharp after being recalled Tuesday from Triple-A. The left-hander was charged with four runs - three earned - and four hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

Edwin DÃ­az struck out two and worked around a single in the ninth for his fifth save.

METS 3, BRAVES 0, GAME 2

NEW YORK -- Carlos Carrasco dodged trouble for eight innings, Pete Alonso homered against Kyle Wright on an off night for Atlanta's breakout right-hander and New York Mets beat the Braves to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Carrasco (2-1) stranded seven runners with some masterful work out of the stretch, keeping Atlanta off the board despite six hits and two walks. The 35-year-old threw 96 pitches and struck out five, bouncing back after allowing eight runs in his previous start against St. Louis.

Seth Lugo closed out the shutout for his second save.

Dominic Smith hit a two-run double against Wright (3-1) in the first, building off a four-hit game Sunday that may have preserved his spot when rosters shrunk by two this week.

Alonso went the other way for a solo drive in the sixth, his fifth homer.

Wright allowed season highs of three runs and nine hits while striking out a season-low three over seven innings.

RANGERS 6, PHILLIES 4

PHILADELPHIA -- Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim homered and Zach Reks snapped a tie game with a two-RBI double, leading Texas over Philadelphia.

Garver and Heim went deep off Phillies starter Ranger Suarez (2-1) and the game was tied at 3 into the sixth inning. Heim singled and Nathaniel Lowe reached on third basemen Alec Bohm's error. Reks broke the tie with a pinch-hit, two-RBI double off reliever Seranthony Dominguez, and Marcus Semien's RBI single made it 6-3.

Brock Burke (3-0) tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for the win. Joe Barlow worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.

The Phillies scored three off starter Jon Gray in the first. Gray pitched three innings, allowed three runs and struck out three in his first start since April 19.

RED SOX 4, ANGELS 0

BOSTON -- Rafael Devers homered, Michael Wacha pitched into the sixth inning and Boston beat Los Angeles.

J.D. Martinez added a solo homer in the eighth to help seal it for Boston, which held the Angels to three hits in its second shutout of the season.

Noah Syndergaard (2-1) had a solid start for Los Angeles, throwing 100 pitches and holding the Red Sox to three runs and eight hits over seven innings.

Wacha (3-0) allowed just three hits - singles by Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Max Stassi. Jake Diekman and Ryan Brasier preserved the shutout until Hirokazu Sawamura took over in the ninth, striking out Ohtani to end it.

