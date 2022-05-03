 

Airbnb posts much smaller Q1 loss, revenue doubles from 2021

 
By Associated Press
Updated 5/3/2022 3:36 PM

Airbnb sharply narrowed its first-quarter loss to $19 million, as the rebound in travel after two years of pandemic caused bookings to jump and revenue to nearly double from a year ago.

The lodging-reservations company said Tuesday that there is strong demand for bookings during summer and the year-end holidays. Airbnb said international bookings by Americans are running ahead of their pre-pandemic pace.

 

However, Airbnb said, the possibility of future COVID-19 outbreaks, the war in Ukraine and inflations pose risks to its business.

The loss that Airbnb reported was a sliver of the $1.17 billion loss it suffered a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.51 billion.

On a per-share basis, the loss was 3 cents. Analysts expected the San Francisco company to lose 25 cents per share on revenue of $1.45 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

Shares of Airbnb rose 5% in the first minutes of after-hours trading. They had lost 5% during the regular session.

