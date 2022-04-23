UConn adds transfer Lou Lopez SÃ©nÃ©chal from Fairfield

STORRS, Conn. -- Lou Lopez SÃ©nÃ©chal , the player of the year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference , is transferring from Fairfield to UConn, the Huskies announced Saturday.

The 6-foot-1 forward, who is scheduled to graduate this spring from Fairfield with a degree in marketing, will have one year of eligibility left.

Lopez SÃ©nÃ©chal, a native of Mexico who grew up in Grenoble, France, averaged 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in four seasons at Fairfield, finishing with 1,598 career points and 470 boards. As a senior this past season, Lopez SÃ©nÃ©chal averaged 19.6 points and 4.6 rebounds, leading the Stags to the MAAC title and their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001.

'We're excited to have Lou join our program,' UConn coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. 'She comes to us with a lot of experience and she's a smart, tough, hard-working player. Lou is a great scorer and we're looking forward to her getting to work in June.'

UConn will return eight players from a team that finished 30-6 this past season and made it to a record 14th straight Final Four before losing in the national championship game to South Carolina.

The Huskies also are adding another top recruiting class with McDonald's All-Americans Isuneh Brady and Ayanna Patterson set to join the program. Brady is a 6-3 post player from San Diego and Patterson is a 6-2 wing from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

