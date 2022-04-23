 

Ukraine's presidential chief of staff says 5 killed, including 3-month-old infant, in Russian missile attack on Odesa

 
Associated Press
Updated 4/23/2022 9:49 AM

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's presidential chief of staff says 5 killed, including 3-month-old infant, in Russian missile attack on Odesa.

