Spain intercepts fishing boat with 3 metric tons of cocaine

MADRID -- Spanish police have detained a fishing boat loaded with nearly three metric tons (3.3 short tons) of cocaine south of the Canary Islands, authorities said Sunday.

The police intercepted the 20-meter-long (65-foot-long) vessel called the AKT 1 on Wednesday around 300 nautical miles (555 kilometers) south of the Spanish archipelago located in the Atlantic Ocean off west Africa.

Police arrested the five crew members - four Turkish citizens and one person from the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia - on the ship that was smuggling the drugs in a fuel tank. The drugs were believed to come from an unspecified location in South America, police said.

A Spanish air patrol spotted the suspicious ship while it was trying to hide among a fleet of fishing vessels. It was then boarded by a customs patrol boat.

Police said that they are focusing on cracking down on what they call the 'African route' for South American traffickers who transfer loads of drugs to fishing vessels in the middle of the Atlantic before smuggling them into Europe.