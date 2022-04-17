AP Photos: Pandemic-hit theater back in India's northeast

Prastuti Parashar, owner and lead actor of Awahan theater, prepares for a performance at Xetali village, east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. 'The public response has been very good. They love live performances. We have no competition from television and the digital boom,' said Parashar. Associated Press

Actors of a traveling theater prepare before going on stage at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. Associated Press

Workers of Awahan Theater unload material to build a makeshift stage and tent at Chapormukh village, east of Gauhati, India, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. The groups travel with directors, actors, dancers, singers, technicians, drivers and cooks, in addition to all the stage infrastructure to perform three shows in one place before moving on to the next makeshift venue - like a circus show. Associated Press

People buy tickets for a performance by Awahan traveling theater at Xetali, east of Gauhati, India, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. The Awahan Theater is among the groups that have resumed performances and it ended its season last week with the advent of the traditional new year. Associated Press

An actor of Awahan theater prepares for his role at Xetali village, east of Gauhati, India, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. Associated Press

An actor of the Awahan traveling theater group puts her make-up on before going on stage at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Associated Press

A volunteer arranges chairs inside a tent for a performance by Awahan Theater at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Associated Press

A member of Awahan Theater group offers prayer to the Hindu god Natraj before a performance at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Associated Press

Actors of a traveling theater group prepare before going on stage at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. The groups travel with directors, actors, dancers, singers, technicians, drivers and cooks, in addition to all the stage infrastructure to perform three shows in one place before moving on to the next makeshift venue - like a circus show. Associated Press

People leave after a performance by Awahan traveling theater at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Associated Press

Musicians perform for the Awahan traveling theater at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Associated Press

Makeup kits of actors of the Awahan traveling theater lie on a table at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Associated Press

Stage workers wait to prepare a set for a performance of Awahan traveling theater at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Associated Press

Actors of Awahan theater perform in a dance drama at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Associated Press

Actors of Awahan mobile theater group perform at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Associated Press

A man controls the electrical settings for a set during a performance of Awahan traveling theater at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Associated Press

An actor of Awahan theater prepares for his role at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Associated Press