Suns guard Shamet misses practice with left foot injury

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet didn't practice Friday because of a left foot injury.

The Suns have the NBA's best overall record and are preparing for the first round of the playoffs against either the Clippers or Pelicans. Shamet has been one of the team's top players off the bench, averaging 8.3 points per game.

"Injuries are a part of it,' coach Monty Williams said. "We're not sure the severity of it. He just didn't practice today and that's all we have to report. But we're built for situations like this. ... We just have to deal with stuff as it pops up.'

The Suns have one of the deepest rosters in the league, which is a big reason they broke a franchise record with 64 wins this year. If Shamet is unavailable for any games, that likely means more time for guard Aaron Holiday, who has averaged 6.8 points over 22 games since being acquired from the Wizards in a midseason trade.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports