Arkansas woman killed when tree falls on home during storms

Michelle Light salvages belongings from her home on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed the house. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Associated Press

Naomi Benavides looks at what is left of the home of her sister, Vanessa Rios, on Wednesday April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed it on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas. The family of four are in the hospital. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Associated Press

Pastor Billy Borho looks at what is left of Victory Baptist Church on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed it on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas. Borho has been the pastor at the church for 43 years. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Associated Press

Damage to a house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road is pictured near Salado, Texas, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a tornado struck on Tuesday. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Associated Press

David Preston and Amanda Lopez salvage belongings from the home of their friends Josh and Michelle Light, on Wednesday April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed the house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Associated Press

A house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas, is damaged on Wednesday April 13, 2022, after a tornado struck on Tuesday. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Associated Press

Amanda Lopez, of McGregor, salvages belongings from the home of her friend Michelle Light, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed the house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Associated Press

A skid loader is used to move downed tree limbs on a property in Taopi, Minn., Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022. The damage was the result of the storms on Tuesday that swept through the area. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP) Associated Press

A house shown on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minn., had its entire east side stripped away by the storms on Tuesday that pounded the little community just east of Austin, Minn. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP) Associated Press

A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022, after a powerful storm swept through the community Tuesday night. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP) Associated Press

People dig through debris on the north edge of Taopi, Minn., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, as they begin clean-up following Tuesday night's powerful storms. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP) Associated Press

A pedestrian walks on East Divide Avenue in Bismarck, N.D., as the the main arterial streets and emergency routes are cleared of snow before city crews can plow interior streets as snow continues to fall , Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Associated Press

A homeowner on Northview Lane in northeast Bismarck, N.D., struggles to maneuver a snowblower as he clears his driveway of deep snowdrifts, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Associated Press

Brothers Elisa Flanagan, 15, left, and Solomon, 16, back, shovel the wet snow from their driveway in northeast Bismarck, N.D., Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Associated Press