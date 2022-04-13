Pumas down Cruz Azul, advance to Champions League final

Nicolas Freire of Mexico's Pumas, left, and Pablo Aguilar of Mexico's Cruz Azul battle for the ball during a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Associated Press

Favio Alvarez of Mexico's Pumas, left, and Angel Romero of Mexico's Cruz Azul battle for the ball during a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Associated Press

Ignacio Rivero of Mexico's Cruz Azul, left, and Alan Mozo of Mexico's Pumas battle for the ball during a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Associated Press

Angel Romero of Mexico's Cruz Azul, right, and Higor MeritÃ£o of Mexico's Pumas battle for the ball during a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Associated Press

Nicolas Freire of Mexico's Pumas, top, and Ivan Morales of Mexico's Cruz Azul battle for the ball during a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Associated Press

MEXICO CITY -- Pumas UNAM played to a scoreless draw against Cruz Azul on Tuesday night to advance 2-1 on aggregate to the CONCACAF Champions League final.

Pumas will face the winner of the other two-legged semifinal on Wednesday night between the Seattle Sounders and NYCFC. The Sounders won the opener at home, 3-1.

It will be Pumas' first Champions League final and first continental final since 2005. The Champions League winner earns a spot in the Club World Cup.

Pumas won the first leg of the semifinal at home 2-1 last week, with Juan Ignacio Dinenno scoring both goals. But Christian Tabo got a valuable away goal for Cruz Azul.

Defender Arturo Ortiz was sent off at Estadio Azteca with a red card in the 63rd minute, and Pumas was down a player the rest of the way.

Video review overturned a penalty kick awarded to Pumas in the 74th minute.

Cruz Azul played without Carlos Rodriguez, who broke his leg in a Liga MX match against Mazatlan on Friday.

