Vanderbilt lineman Tyler Steen transferring to Alabama
Updated 4/12/2022 12:06 PM
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama.
The three-year starter, who played both tackle positions, announced his plans Tuesday on Twitter. Steen could immediately compete for a starting job in the fall with Alabama replacing left tackle Evan Neal and right tackle Chris Owens.
The Crimson Tide has already brought in former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton.
Steen's father, Daris, is a former LSU player and retired Marine.
Alabama is set to finish up spring practice with Saturday's A-Day scrimmage.
