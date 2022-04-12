Complete list of winners from the CMT Music Awards

Cody Johnson accepts the award for male video of the year for "'Til You Can't" at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Miranda Lambert accepts the award for female video of the year for "If I Was A Cowboy" at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Jason Aldean, left, and Carrie Underwood accept the award for video of the year for "If I Didn't Love You" at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Complete list of winners from the 2022 CMT Music Awards:

Video of the year: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, 'If I Didn't Love You'

Female video of the year: Miranda Lambert, 'If I Was a Cowboy'

''Male video of the year: Cody Johnson, ''²Til You Can't'

Group/duo video of the year: Maddie & Tae, 'Woman You Got'

Collaborative video of the year: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, 'If I Didn't Love You'

Breakthrough video of the year: Parker McCollum, 'To Be Loved By You'

CMT digital-first performance of the year: Cody Johnson, 'Dear Rodeo' from 'CMT Campfire Sessions'

CMT performance of the year: George Strait, 'Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone?" from "CMT Giants: Charley Pride''