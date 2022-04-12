Complete list of winners from the CMT Music Awards
Posted4/12/2022 7:00 AM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Complete list of winners from the 2022 CMT Music Awards:
Video of the year: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, 'If I Didn't Love You'
Female video of the year: Miranda Lambert, 'If I Was a Cowboy'
''Male video of the year: Cody Johnson, ''²Til You Can't'
Group/duo video of the year: Maddie & Tae, 'Woman You Got'
Collaborative video of the year: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, 'If I Didn't Love You'
Breakthrough video of the year: Parker McCollum, 'To Be Loved By You'
CMT digital-first performance of the year: Cody Johnson, 'Dear Rodeo' from 'CMT Campfire Sessions'
CMT performance of the year: George Strait, 'Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone?" from "CMT Giants: Charley Pride''
