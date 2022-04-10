 

Asprilla, Niezgoda, Chara score, Timbers beat Whitecaps 3-2

  • Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo (5) tries to breaks up the run of Vancouver Whitecaps forward DÃ©iber Caicedo (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin LorÃ­a (44) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Raposo (27) vie for a head ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter (16) wins a header over Portland Timbers forward JarosÅaw Niezgoda (11) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian DÃ¡jome, left, tries to break free from Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (27) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian DÃ¡jome (11) wins a header over Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo (5) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Portland Timbers defender Larrys Mabiala (33) challenges Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld (25) for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian DÃ¡jome (11) tries to maintain possession next to Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin LorÃ­a (44) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Dairon Asprilla scored on a first-half penalty kick and Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Yimi Chara connected in the second half in the Portland Timbers' 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Aljaz Ivacic made five saves for Portland (2-2-3).

 

Cristian Dajome and Ryan Gauld scored for Vancouver (1-4-1).

