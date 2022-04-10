Asprilla, Niezgoda, Chara score, Timbers beat Whitecaps 3-2
Posted4/10/2022 7:00 AM
VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Dairon Asprilla scored on a first-half penalty kick and Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Yimi Chara connected in the second half in the Portland Timbers' 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.
Aljaz Ivacic made five saves for Portland (2-2-3).
Cristian Dajome and Ryan Gauld scored for Vancouver (1-4-1).
