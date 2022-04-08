Germany eyes reintroducing masks this fall

BERLIN -- Germany's health minister said Friday that the country may need to reintroduce requirements to wear face masks in public this fall after lawmakers rejected a proposed coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Karl Lauterbach acknowledged that the Bundestag's vote Thursday against requiring people aged 60 and over to be vaccinated against COVID-19 was a personal setback for him. The rejected bill was a water-down compromise proposed after some government lawmakers refused to back a vaccine mandate for all adults.

The vote was 'a clear and bitter defeat for all those who advocate compulsory vaccinations,' said Lauterbach, adding that as a result 'the room for maneuver to further relax the rules has been completely exhausted.'

Germany recently ended the requirement to wear masks in many indoor settings, though they are still compulsory on public transport.

Lauterbach also urged people to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling to visit relatives over the Easter vacation.

The number of new infections in Germany is on a steady downward trajectory, with 175,263 additional confirmed cases reported in the past 24 hours - down from a recent peak of almost 300,000 a day. But there continue to be some 300 COVID-related deaths a day, he said.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic