Woman critically injured by falling debris in Chicago
Updated 4/6/2022 8:19 PM
CHICAGO -- A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by debris falling from a building Wednesday evening on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.
The 22-year-old woman was walking about 6 p.m. in the Wicker Park neighborhood when she was struck by the debris from a commercial building, Chicago police said.
She suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Video from the scene showed pieces of the building's stone facade and a sign had fallen to the sidewalk.
A vehicle also was struck by the debris but the driver was not injured, police said.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.