 

Woman critically injured by falling debris in Chicago

 
Updated 4/6/2022 8:19 PM

CHICAGO -- A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by debris falling from a building Wednesday evening on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

The 22-year-old woman was walking about 6 p.m. in the Wicker Park neighborhood when she was struck by the debris from a commercial building, Chicago police said.

 

She suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Video from the scene showed pieces of the building's stone facade and a sign had fallen to the sidewalk.

A vehicle also was struck by the debris but the driver was not injured, police said.

