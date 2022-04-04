 

Chicago police fatally shoot man who wounded 2 people

 
CHICAGO -- A man has been fatally shot by police after allegedly shooting and wounding two people on Chicago's southwest side.

Officers were called to a shooting about 1:15 p.m. Sunday and found a 48-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her neck, police said in a release.

 

The gunman then fired shots at officers and fled inside a residence. A police SWAT team was called in to attempt negotiations. The man later was shot by officers and pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

The woman shot in the neck was in critical condition at a hospital. A 78-year-old man who police said had been taken hostage suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He also was in critical condition at a hospital, police said.

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the specifics of the incident and comprehensive use of force.

