Musk takes 9.2% stake in Twitter

FILE -Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter, approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing, Monday, April 4, 2022. Associated Press

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter.

Musk purchased approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing Monday.

Musk has been raising questions about the ability to communicate freely on Twitter, tweeting last month about free speech and the social media platform.

'Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?" he tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Musk said that he was 'giving serious thought" to creating a new social media platform.

Also last month, Musk asked a federal judge to nullify a subpoena from securities regulators and throw out a 2018 court agreement in which Musk had to have someone pre-approve his posts on Twitter.