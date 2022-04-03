Illinois state trooper wounds man suspected in 2 slayings

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. -- A man suspected in the slayings of two women in southwestern Illinois has been shot and wounded by a state police trooper following a vehicle chase.

The women's bodies were found Saturday morning outside a home in Collinsville, about 83 miles (133 kilometers) south of Springfield, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

Local officers spotted the suspect's vehicle about 1 p.m. Saturday near Hillsboro, state police said in a release.

The vehicle became disabled about 1:50 p.m. and stopped near Pana, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Springfield.

The driver was shot after pointing a weapon at a trooper and was being treated Saturday at an area hospital, state police said.

The trooper, a 26-year state police veteran, was not hurt. The state police Internal Investigation division is looking into the shooting.

Details about the slayings in Collinsville were not released.