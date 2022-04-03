Man arrested, faces charges in Chicago freeway shooting
Updated 4/3/2022 11:42 AM
CHICAGO -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Interstate 94 in Chicago.
The man faces aggravated discharge of a firearm and leaving the scene of an accident charges, state police said Sunday.
He was arrested Friday.
Shots were fired from one vehicle at another on March 8 on the freeway near 115th Street. The vehicles crashed into one another, police said.
