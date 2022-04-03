Police find drugs, gun and cash in Indiana hotel room

MARION, Ind. -- Authorities have recovered drugs, a handgun and more than $3,800 in cash from a hotel room in Marion, Indiana.

A man and woman also were arrested Friday at the hotel room following an investigation by a police drug task force, WANE-TV reported Sunday.

Methamphetamine, fentanyl, sleep aid capsules, 129 hypodermic needles and a digital scale were found.

The 31-year-old Marion man faces multiple drug distribution and possession charges.