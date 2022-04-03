 

Police find drugs, gun and cash in Indiana hotel room

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 4/3/2022 11:07 AM

MARION, Ind. -- Authorities have recovered drugs, a handgun and more than $3,800 in cash from a hotel room in Marion, Indiana.

A man and woman also were arrested Friday at the hotel room following an investigation by a police drug task force, WANE-TV reported Sunday.

 

Methamphetamine, fentanyl, sleep aid capsules, 129 hypodermic needles and a digital scale were found.

The 31-year-old Marion man faces multiple drug distribution and possession charges.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 