Police find drugs, gun and cash in Indiana hotel room
Updated 4/3/2022 11:07 AM
MARION, Ind. -- Authorities have recovered drugs, a handgun and more than $3,800 in cash from a hotel room in Marion, Indiana.
A man and woman also were arrested Friday at the hotel room following an investigation by a police drug task force, WANE-TV reported Sunday.
Methamphetamine, fentanyl, sleep aid capsules, 129 hypodermic needles and a digital scale were found.
The 31-year-old Marion man faces multiple drug distribution and possession charges.
