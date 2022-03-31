 

18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting at Chicago-area mall

 
ROSEMONT, Ill. -- Police have arrested an 18-year-old Chicago man wanted in last week's fatal shooting of a man and wounding of a girl at a suburban Chicago shopping mall.

Rosemont police said the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday 'without incident' in the March 25 shooting that killed Joel Valdes, 20, of Skokie, at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, just northwest of Chicago.

 

A second shooting victim, a 15-year-old girl, was treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Authorities did not immediately announce formal charges against the suspect or say when he would be in court.

Rosemont Police Sgt. Joe Balogh also did not disclose details of the suspect's capture, but told the Daily Herald that the man was apprehended by Rosemont officers. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for the suspect.

Police said the shooting occurred near the mall's food court during an argument that escalated into violence. Frightened shoppers ran for cover and the mall was locked down.

Authorities said surveillance video shows the suspect pulling out a weapon and shooting at Valdes, striking him. Valdes was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

After the shooting, the suspected gunman fled in a car with other people, police said.

