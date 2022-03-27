Peru, Colombia and Chile fight for World Cup playoff spot

Chile's Alexis Sanchez grimaces during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Brazil at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Associated Press

FILE - Colombia's Juan Fernando Quintero right center, celebrates with Daniel Giraldo after scoring a goal during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Honduras, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Jan. 16, 2022. Colombia faces Bolivia on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in the penultimate round of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup. Associated Press

Peru's Gianluca Lapadula falls to the ground during a qualifying soccer match against Uruguay for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Associated Press

SAO PAULO -- Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay have already secured the region's four direct spots at the World Cup in Qatar later this year, but there's still a lot at stake in the final round of South American qualifying on Tuesday.

The biggest prize is the international playoff spot against an Asian team as Peru (21 points), Colombia (20) and Chile (19) chase fifth place. That playoff in June is likely to be against Australia, United Arab Emirates or Iraq.

Peru will secure its place with a home victory against Paraguay. Colombia needs to beat Venezuela and hope Peru doesn't win. Chile will have to top Uruguay in Santiago with everything else going its way.

Leader Brazil has a historic mark to fight for at Bolivia on the same day. Coach Tite's team will reach 45 points with a win in the altitude of La Paz, breaking Argentina's record of 43 before the 2002 World Cup. Brazil strikers Neymar and Vinicius Jr. are suspended.

Third-place Ecuador hosts second-place Argentina.

FIFA wants Brazil and Argentina to play by June their suspended encounter of Sept. 6, which was stopped in its first minutes due to COVID-19 protocols.

PERU vs. PARAGUAY

Peru are clear favorites for the coveted fifth place. The team of coach Ricardo Gareca showed a lot of character in its 1-0 loss at Uruguay on Thursday.

'We expected to be in the World Cup with a direct spot, but that can't be and we have to overcome that,' Gareca said after the defeat in Montevideo. He called on players to 'focus on what is coming, which is a decisive match.'

The Peruvians will miss striker AndrÃ© Carrillo. He is out with a left knee injury and set to be replaced by Edison Flores. Gareca is also expected to start defender Jhilmar Lora.

Eighth-place Paraguay won't have striker Robert Morales, who suffered a serious knee injury in the team's 3-1 win against Ecuador.

VENEZUELA vs COLOMBIA

If Peru fails to beat Paraguay at home, fifth place will be very much in Colombian hands with last-place Venezuela not expected to pose a major challenge, even less so after its 3-0 defeat at Argentina.

Colombia scored its first goals in almost 700 minutes in qualifiers with a 3-0 win against Bolivia. Luis Diaz, who got one of the goals, is expected to lead the charge in the final round.

Veteran winger Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is suspended from the match in Puerto Ordaz. Colombia coach Reinaldo Rueda is considering Mateus Uribe, Wilmar Barrios and Jefferson Lerma as replacements.

'We should focus on us, block ourselves from other results,' Rueda said Sunday. 'We should not be worried as a coaching staff about informing them. It is not good. Players must be focused.'

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports