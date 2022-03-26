 

Cunningham, Pistons host the Knicks

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted3/26/2022 7:00 AM

New York Knicks (32-42, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (20-54, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

 

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks visit Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Eastern Conference action Sunday.

The Pistons are 16-30 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit allows 112.2 points and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The Knicks are 17-27 in conference matchups. New York is 13-24 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knicks won 94-85 in the last matchup on Dec. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Randle is averaging 20.3 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Pistons: Chris Smith: out for season (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out for season (finger), Isaiah Livers: out (concussion).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (back), Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder), Julius Randle: day to day (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

