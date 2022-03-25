Tow truck driver shot while trying to help motorist on I-70
Updated 3/25/2022 3:56 PM
PLAINFIELD, Ind. -- A man has been arrested after shooting and wounding a tow driver and taking his truck near an Interstate 70 rest stop southwest of Indianapolis.
State police said the tow driver attempted Friday morning to help after the man's vehicle had stopped along the highway's shoulder in Plainfield, The Indianapolis Star reported.
The man fired shots at the tow driver. He then moved his 4-year-old child from his vehicle to the truck and drove away, police said.
He was found a short time later in the tow truck.
The truck driver was listed Friday in critical condition at a hospital, police said.
