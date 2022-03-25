Activists stage global climate protest, slam Ukraine war
Posted3/25/2022 7:00 AM
BERLIN -- Youth campaigners are organizing a tenth series of worldwide protests Friday against climate change, with many also planning to call for an end to the war in Ukraine.
The Fridays for Future movement, inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, has called demonstrations from Australia to India and the United States.
In Germany alone, some 300 protests were planned, with the biggest traditionally taking place in Berlin.
Activists cited Russia's invasion of Ukraine as another reason to stop the use of fossil fuels. Europe pays Russia tens of millions of euros (dollars) each day to buy coal, oil and natural gas, the burning of which releases planet-warming carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
Article Comments
