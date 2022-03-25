Grains mostly lower,Livestock higher

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May fell 3 cents at $10.8775 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .25 cent at $7.4950 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 10 cents at $7.1650 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 9.50 cents at $17.0575 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose .38 cent at $1.3992 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .03 cents at $1.5680 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained 1.33 cents at $1.0390 a pound.