Grains mostly lower,Livestock higher
Updated 3/25/2022 9:54 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May fell 3 cents at $10.8775 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .25 cent at $7.4950 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 10 cents at $7.1650 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 9.50 cents at $17.0575 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle rose .38 cent at $1.3992 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .03 cents at $1.5680 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained 1.33 cents at $1.0390 a pound.
