Human remains found near interstates in southern Illinois
Updated 3/23/2022 4:21 PM
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating human remains discovered in southern Illinois.
The remains were found near Mount Vernon, the Southern Illinoisan reported.
Around 9 p.m. Monday, police received a call and the remains on a roadway less than a mile (1.6 kilometers) west of Interstates 57 and 64, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
The remains have not yet been identified and appear to be significantly decomposed, the sheriff's office said.
Because of inclement weather, state police are still investigating the scene.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office also is investigating.
Mount Vernon is 76 miles (122 kilometers) west of St. Louis, Missouri.
